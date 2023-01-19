ARCOLA — John Virgil "Jack" Fishel Jr., 84 of Arcola, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023,, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola, IL. Father Angel Sierra will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Arcola Foundation in memory of Jack Fishel and may be mailed to: Arcola Foundation, P.O. Box 100, Arcola, IL, 61910.

