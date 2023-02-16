Oct. 17, 1934 - Feb. 20, 2023

DECATUR — John W. Jackson, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

A service to honor John's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. John will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Autism Partnership Foundation.

John was born on October 17, 1934 in Fayette County, IL, the son of William and Almeda (Hoffmire) Jackson. He married Velva Joan King on June 4, 1952. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2009. John worked for Cashco Inc. in Ellsworth, KS (which was previously A.W. Cash Co. in Decatur, IL) moving its operations to Ellsworth in 1976. John held a number of positions in the machine shop and retired as machining manager in 1998, after 46 years of service. John was an ordained deacon and licensed minister through the Southern Baptist Association. He was a former member of Long Creek Baptist Church for many years. John played baseball while attending Mt. Zion High School and later played fast pitch softball in Long Creek. He enjoyed watching fast pitch softball.

John is survived by his children: Russell (Tamra) Jackson of Wichita, KS, John David (Susan) Jackson of Lee Summit, MO, Lois E. (Mike) Pflum of Decatur, IL, and Tammy (Stan) Lamb of Jefferson City, MO; sisters: Ruth (Richard) Rinewalt of Ft. Worth, TX and Sue Artis of Sullivan, IL; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Wanda Havlind; grandson, Christopher David Jackson; and his special buddy, Charles Disney.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.