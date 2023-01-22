Jan. 9, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2023

ILLIOPOLIS — John W. Leka, 82, of Illiopolis, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his residence.

John was born on January 9, 1941, in Springfield, the son of John Henry and Clara Louise (Long) Leka. He was a member of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau, Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department and Illinois State Horse 100 Mile Trail Ride Association. John began helping his father farm at a young age and grew his business into the successful John Leka Farms, he had a passion for horses and participated in the Illinois 100 mile trail ride every year. After retirement John enjoyed traveling and resided part time in Texas and loved spending time there.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Rae Leka; son, Michael Ray Leka; sister, Vicky Jo Leka; and two brothers: Bobby and Eddie Leka.

John is survived by his wife, Bonnie Leka; son, Marty (Carol Miller) Leka; two brothers: Sammy and Jimmy Leka; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 S. Church Street in Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tri-City FFA.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg is in charge of arrangements.