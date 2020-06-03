John W. Wakeland

SHELBYVILLE — John W. “Bill” Wakeland, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Shelbyville and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Bill was born on June 21, 1927 in Mt. Auburn, IL, the son of Dennis R. and Ruby F. Lofland Wakeland. He was a member of the Shelbyville High School Class of 1946. Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in WWII. Bill began his work career picking up milk from area dairy farmers. He then worked for the Cheese Factory, FS, Bitzer-Taggart and was a bus driver for Shelbyville schools. Bill moved to California and worked for Smith Construction and retired as the manager of a mobile home park. He was a member of the First Christian Church, VFW Post #4829, Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 and a 62 year member of Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 all in Shelbyville. Everyone who knew Bill would say he always had a smile on his face.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Don) Pinkston of Shelbyville, IL and Brenda (Ron) McClain of Findlay, IL; son, John W. “Billy” Wakeland of Shelbyville, IL; six grandchildren, Terri (Rod) Miller, Dawn (Jim) Gee, Mendi Getz, Marci (Nate) Frederick, Ronald “Bubba” (Maranda) McClain, and Matt (Shelby) McClain; seventeen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Jonathon Wakeland and Jon Nelson Wakeland; four brothers, Frank, Paul, Donald “Gene”, and Lloyd Wakeland; and three sisters, Margie Musson, Betty Kerwood, and Mary Leigh.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.