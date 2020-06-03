John W. Wakeland

A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Shelbyville and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Bill was born on June 21, 1927 in Mt. Auburn, IL, the son of Dennis R. and Ruby F. Lofland Wakeland. He was a member of the Shelbyville High School Class of 1946. Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in WWII. Bill began his work career picking up milk from area dairy farmers. He then worked for the Cheese Factory, FS, Bitzer-Taggart and was a bus driver for Shelbyville schools. Bill moved to California and worked for Smith Construction and retired as the manager of a mobile home park. He was a member of the First Christian Church, VFW Post #4829, Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 and a 62 year member of Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 all in Shelbyville. Everyone who knew Bill would say he always had a smile on his face.