MACON - John Wayne Snow 76, of Macon, IL passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
John was born February 21, 1944, in Macon, IL the son of Roby and Beulah (McConkey) Snow.
John is survived by his daughter: Lucia Snow of Taylorville, IL; sons: John Glenn Snow (Tracy) of Thompson Station, TN, Lucas Snow of Taylorville, IL and Logan Snow (Bethany) of Macon; also surviving are eleven grandchildren that he loved, teased, and bragged on; brother: Jim Snow (Linda) of Macon, IL.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Marilyn, son: Billie Jo Snow and nieces: Angel & Samantha Snow. He was also preceded by his uncles whom were known lovingly as the Snow Brothers.
John might best be described as a colorful person of influance. His optimistic and enthusiastic outlook on life has always been a distinctive characteristic of the man known as the “Snowman”. Aside from spending time with family, he enjoyed farming, welding, painting, real estate and insurance sales. John was a private pilot who loved to fly to Springfield for breakfast on Sunday mornings. He loved hosting multiple planes flying into his airstrip just south of Elwin, IL surrounded by corn and soybeans. John also was a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor having trained many divers throughout the years and led many dive trips to some of the most beautiful waters in the world. The Snowman was also known as a great dancer enjoying many of the area live country music bands.
Memorial services to celebrate John’s life will begin with visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.