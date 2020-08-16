John Wayne Snow

John might best be described as a colorful person of influance. His optimistic and enthusiastic outlook on life has always been a distinctive characteristic of the man known as the “Snowman”. Aside from spending time with family, he enjoyed farming, welding, painting, real estate and insurance sales. John was a private pilot who loved to fly to Springfield for breakfast on Sunday mornings. He loved hosting multiple planes flying into his airstrip just south of Elwin, IL surrounded by corn and soybeans. John also was a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor having trained many divers throughout the years and led many dive trips to some of the most beautiful waters in the world. The Snowman was also known as a great dancer enjoying many of the area live country music bands.