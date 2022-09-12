Sept. 2, 1958 - Sept. 9, 2022

TAYLORVILLE — John Wesley Chance, 64, of Taylorville, passed away in his home on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1958 in Peoria, the son of J.C. and Edith L. (Anderson) Chance.

John loved spending time with his friends, especially while camping.

He is survived by his children: Travis Chance (Stacy) of Taylorville and Haley Huddleston (Chris) of Decatur; grandchildren: Eliza Huddleston, Carter Chance, and Evie Huddleston; former wife, Terri Lynn Chance; and siblings: Carol Ramsey, Sarah Chance, Bobbi Hirstein, and Grace Flachbart. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Leon Chance, Betty McMillen, and Mary Jo Curran.

Chance will be cremated, and a memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be left to the family to help with expenses.

McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of John, or condolences to his family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.