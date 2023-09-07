Feb. 22, 1945 - Sept. 3, 2023

KENNEY/HARLINGEN, Texas — John Wesley "Wes" Anderson, 78, of Kenney/Harlingen, TX, passed away 9:00 p.m. September 3, 2023, at his family residence, Kenney, IL.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with Nathan Hodel officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, and 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family request casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to the Kenney Fire and Rescue.

Wes was born February 22, 1945, in Decatur, IL, the son of B.J. "Jack" and Mary (Davis) Anderson. He married Joan Kay Herman February 14, 1970, in Mt. Aurburn, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years; and their children: John William (Michelle ) of Palm Harbor, FL, and Susan Munoz, Kenney, IL; four grandchildren: Kigan Munoz, Jack Anderson, Jorie Anderson, and Payton Anderson; sister, Phyllis (Roger) Thomas, Chattanooga, TN. Other survivors include sister-in-law, Judy Buzzard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Laniesa Herman; nieces and nephews. Also, numerous friends in Kenney and Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Paul and Mildred Herman.

Wes graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1963, served four years in the Air Force (Okinawa). He then farmed in Beason/Kenney area for 39 years. He also operated Anderson Refrigeration and Electric.

He was a former member of the Kenney Fire Department, trustee of the fire department, board member of the Bank of Kenney, Kenney Heritage, Prairie State Model T Ford Club of America (Decatur) and Prairie A's Model A Club (Champaign).

Wes and Joan began winters in Texas in 1979, and eventually became Texas residents. They returned to Kenney each summer.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kenney Fire and Rescue unit for their assistance and support.

