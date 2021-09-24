FORT MYERS, Florida — John William Massey, III Caterpillar retiree, passed away on August 3, 2021 in Ft. Myers, Florida due to complications of Covid-19. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Connie Marie Massey, son John W. Massey IV, and Grandchildren Nick Massey (Caitlyn) of Lake Wales, Florida, and Mackenzie Massey (Jeff) of Blue Mound, Illinois. He was preceded in Death by his Parents John W. Massey Jr. and Eleanor May Bunzel of Decatur Illinois., and his youngest son Corey Lee Massey of Fort Myers, Florida.

He was a standout athlete and 1965 graduate at MacArthur High school. Drafted in the Army in 1965 where he serviced two years in Hawaii. He became a Christian believer in 1978 becoming a great husband and devoted father. Being an only child, he was a honorable son doting on his parents. Taking care of his mother daily near the end of her life. He was a nearly inseparable companion to his wife of 53 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Life Foursquare Church 2954 W. Ash Ave. Decatur, Il 62526 on Oct 23, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Donations are being sent to Teen Challenge of Fort Myers and Joe Garcia Ministries of South Texas.