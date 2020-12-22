ST. LOUIS, Missouri — John William Stubblefield died Saturday, December 19, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. Born October 20, 1940, in Decatur, IL, he was the son of John Herald Stubblefield and Florence (Chrysler) Stubblefield.

John was respected for his incredible work ethic as he built Mr. John's Schools of Cosmetology, Nails and Esthetics into a business that blessed many students over its 50 years. John's other passion was capturing images of trains as a continuation of his first job working for the railroad. John was a gifted storyteller and his dodging railroad security in order to capture pictures of engines was the stuff of legend.

John was a leader and an avid volunteer. He served in various capacities within the Boy Scouts of America and the Jaycees. At his Church, Heartland Community Church, he served on dozens of mission trips and, as well, led several volunteer teams. In the hairdressing industry, John served the Illinois Hairdressers Association with multiple terms as President.

John is survived by his wife, Kathy and his children: Kristi (Steve) Long, Jeff Stubblefield, Lisa (Art) Rich, Stacy (Chad) Benjamin; his stepdaughters: Shelley (Jamie) Mansfield, Sarah Farrier; and stepson, Clint (Vicki) Farrier; his grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and perhaps most importantly, his dog, Mr. Cuddles.

A memorial service is tentatively being planned for the spring. In the meantime, John would want everyone to cheer for the Illini, respect the railroad, know Jesus, and love family.