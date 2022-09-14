Oct. 30, 1945 - Sept. 12, 2022

DECATUR — Johnnie J. Walter, 76, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, in his home with his family by his side.

Johnnie was born October 30, 1945, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Lulu (Bolin) Walter. He was a laborer with Local #159 retiring after thirty years of service. Johnnie was a member of Camp Wilson Foursquare Church. He was an avid farmer and hunter and enjoyed going to his grandkids ball games. Johnnie married Bernice Wright on May 5, 1964.

Johnnie is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughters: Holli (Kenny) Fry, Heidi Ashworth, and Jonni Martin; nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and four sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the hospice nurses for all of their loving care.

Services to celebrate Johnnie's life will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 16, 2022, in Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St., Decatur, with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Harristown Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.