Aug. 1, 1956 - Sept. 13, 2022

DECATUR — Jon Michael Bloomfield, 66, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Jon was born in Decatur, IL, on August 1, 1956, the son of Lawrence Eugene and Iris Carolyn (Fletcher) Bloomfield. He will be remembered for being an avid dog-lover who cared for many dogs in the course of his life.

Jon is survived by his children: Brahn (Angie) Bloomfield of Decatur, IL, and Ryan Van Dyke of TX; his siblings: Jeanne Michalegko, Jamae Griffith, Jack Bloomfield, Joanie Bloomfield, and Judy Lourash; and his granddaughter, Claire Bloomfield, whom he loved and cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Jon will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur, IL will follow the service.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.