July 19, 1961 - July 21, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Maryland — Jon Pine, of Rockville, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 61.

He is survived by his mother, Rhoda Zucker Pine; siblings: Dr. Daniel Pine (Rabbi Judy Brazen) and Rabbi Debbie Pine (Rabbi Andrew Busch); and nieces and nephews: Jacob Pine, Abigail Pine, Ezra Pine, Johanna Busch (Jacob Goldman), Ben Busch, and Ethan Busch.

Jon was predeceased by his father, Rabbi Jerry Pine; and girlfriend, Nancy Hough.

Services at Sol Levinson's Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD, 21208, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Berrymans Lane Cemetery. Please omit flowers.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Housing Unlimited Inc, 12125 Veirs Mill Road, Unit 201, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Please see the Sol Levinson website for Shiva information.