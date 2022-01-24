WALLACE, Indiana — Jonathan Doyle Gipson, age 50, of Wallace, IN passed away on January 19, 2022.
Jonathan was born May 11, 1971 in Decatur, IL to Joseph and Catherine Gipson. His childhood was mostly in Macon, IL. He married his high school sweetheart, Tawnya Ray (Addison) Gipson on January 13, 1990. Jon was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His passion was in woodworking, carpentry, and mechanics. His most recent career was working for Drug Plastics in Oxford, IN.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Catherine Gipson of Macon, IL; his wife, Tawnya R. Gipson of Wallace, IN; his four children: Victoria L. Gipson of Gardner, IL, Joseph T. (Tasha) Gipson, Mersadys L. Gipson, and Charles D. Gipson all of Wallace, IN; a brother, Nicholas C. (Brittny) Gipson of Dieterich, IL; a sister, Ashley (Justin) Dixon of Eureka, MO; six grandchildren: Billie, Eli, Kimmie, Rose, Oliver, Holdyn and one on the way.
Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S. 1st Street in Kingman on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until the time the of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Jeff Tackaberry officiating. Burial will be at Wallace Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family to assist with medical expenses. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com.
