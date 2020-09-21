 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joni M. Danbury
0 entries

Joni M. Danbury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Joni M. Danbury, 65, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, Illinois) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News