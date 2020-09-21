Joni M. Danbury

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, Illinois) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.