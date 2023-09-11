March 27, 1978 - Sept. 5, 2023

KENNEY — Jose de Jesus Munoz Gomez "Jesus," 45, of Kenney, IL, passed away 1:47 PM September 5, 2023.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL, with Fr. Thomas Szydlik Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL.

Jose was born March 27, 1978 in San Jose de las Flores, Jalisco, Mexico, the son of Jose and Eufracia (Gomez) Munoz Garcia. He married Susan Kay Anderson, June 30, 2001, and St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Kay Munoz, Kenney, IL; parents, Jose and Eufracia Munoz Garcia, Clinton, IL; son, Kigan Antonio Munoz, Clinton, IL; one brother, Jose Antonio Munoz, Clinton, IL, four sisters: Maria (Tom) Hector, Clinton, IL, Maria Otilia Munoz Gomez, Clinton, IL, Adela Munoz Gomez, Clinton, IL, Rogelia (Carlos) Ochoa, Dwight, IL; nieces and nephews: Kade, Carlos, Cristian, Jack, Sandra (Jacob), Alexis, Abeline, Andrea, Jorie, and Payton; also his beloved dogs: Chato and Muneca.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and one nephew, Maddox Munoz.

Jesus worked at Kelly Construction in Decatur, IL, for 13 years.

