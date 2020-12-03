SEMINOLE, Florida — Joseph A. Lowe, Jr. of Seminole, FL passed on November 30, 2020. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. on December 6, 2020 at South Shores Christian Church, 130 Bristol Dr., Decatur, IL.

Joe was born on October 12, 1956 in Vincennes, IN the son of Joseph A. Lowe, Sr. and Linda L. (McCarty) Lowe. His life companion was Dorothy Hall of Nokomis who preceded him to heaven.

Joe was a long time resident of Decatur and owner of Sentinel Pest Control for over 30 years. He retired to FL with Dorothy ten years ago. There they enjoyed a good life in FL near Dorothy's daughter, Sandra. Joe was known for his gentle manner and kind heart.

Surviving is his brother, David Lowe; sisters: Brenda (John J.) Schuessler, Becky (Mark) Weaver all of Decatur; aunt, Donna McCarty of Vincennes; nephews: John R. Schuessler and Andrew E. (Alli) Schuessler; niece, Nicole (Frank) Whittington all of Decatur.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph A. Lowe, Sr. and Linda L. (McCarty) Lowe; life companion, Dorothy Hall; sisters: Debbie J. (Lowe) Black and Donna D. Lowe.