March 26, 1937 - July 7, 2023

TAYLORVILLE — Joseph A. Smith, Jr. D.D.S., 86, of Taylorville, passed away at 5:58 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his residence.

Joe was born March 26, 1937, in Taylorville, the son of Joseph A. and Della J. (Zigman) Smith. As a young boy he worked as a paperboy, delivering to half of Taylorville. Joe excelled at paper throwing which led to him entering and winning the State of Illinois Newspaper Throwing Contest. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the class of 1955 and went on to complete his bachelor's degree at St. Louis University, where he was a member of the Air Force ROTC. Joe enjoyed ROTC so much he served in the Army Reserves for nearly 30 years and retired as a colonel.

Joe married Janet G. Cochran on May 7, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylorville. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Joe graduated from dental school at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was a partner in Mid-Illinois Dental Associates for 57 years, retiring at the age of 82. Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served as the basketball coach at St. Mary School for 30 years. He was a trombonist in the Taylorville Municipal Band for nearly 70 years, and a member of the American Cancer Society and Knights of Columbus Post #2120 in Taylorville. Joe was also a past member of the Taylorville Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. His passion was gardening and landscaping his yard, and he was a University of Notre Dame and St. Louis Cardinals fan. In his later years, Joe was an exceptional caregiver for his wife, and he will be remembered for his generosity and random acts of kindness to others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Joseph Smith; granddaughter, Samantha Elizabeth Brahler; and brother, Dr. Edward A. Smith.

Joe is survived by his wife, Janet G. Smith of Taylorville; children: Mary Elizabeth Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, Peter (wife, Charlotte) Smith of Bowling Green, KY, Katie (husband, Trevor) Sample of Edinburg, Matthew (wife, Colette) Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, Margaret (husband, Alan) Southard of Grosse Pointe, MI, and Joe (wife, Kirstyn) Smith of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren: Paetra (husband, Cory) Smith, Demetria Smith, Andrew Sample, Camden Sample, Adella Southard, Ian Southard, Olivia Smith, Anabelle Smith, and Ezekiel Smith; sister, Teresa (husband, Donald) King of Huntley; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 108 W. Adams Street, Taylorville, IL, 62568. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Rev. Piotr Kosk as celebrant. Interment will follow the funeral mass at Fraley Cemetery in Taylorville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary School, 422 S. Washington Street, Taylorville, IL, 62568.

The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville with ceremonies.

