CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Joseph Clifton Penne, 89, died peacefully in his Corpus Christi, Texas home on December 9, 2020.

A longtime resident of Decatur, Joe was a reporter for the Herald and Review early in his journalism career. He later worked in corporate communications for Mueller Co. and Caterpillar Inc. He was an editor in the Public Affairs Department of Caterpillar for two decades until his retirement in 1993.

Joe and his wife, Mary Lou, were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church until 2005, when they moved to Corpus Christi. While in Decatur, Joe coached youth basketball and baseball and was active in a variety of civic and community organizations, including SCORE and United Way. He was an avid tennis player who could be found regularly at the Decatur Athletic Club.

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Joe graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended Iowa State Teacher's College before joining the U.S. Navy in 1951. After four years in service working on the base newspaper, he returned to Iowa and graduated from The University of Iowa, receiving his Journalism degree.