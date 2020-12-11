MONTICELLO - Joseph Dwight Blythe, 97, of Monticello, passed away at 12:54 a.m., December 10, 2020 at his residence.

Dwight was born June 9, 1923 in Windsor, IL the son of Ray I. and Florence Mae (Andes) Blythe. He married Mary A. Bridges on February 14, 1947 in Cisco, IL.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Mary of Monticello; daughter, Linda Dyson (Larry) of Monticello; sons: Rick Blythe (Jackie) of Lodge, Rus Blythe (Lee Anne) of Lincoln; nine grandchildren: Corey Dyson, Ryan Dyson (Jen), Darci Chupp (Wayne), Chris Blythe (Becky), Amanda Hettinger (Dan), Aaron Blythe (Brittney), Austin Blythe (Laura), Emily Reed (Dale), Jenny Bridgwater; 26 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris Jones of Monticello; and brother, Stephen Blythe (TJ) of Bismark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Stain; brothers: Forrest Blythe and Robert Blythe; and sister, Beverly Brown.

Dwight and Mary farmed for 40 years in rural Cisco until his retirement in 1994. He was a Lifetime member of the Piatt County Trail Blazers and worked all 66 years of the rodeo. During the last several years, he could be found working the raffle table at the main gate. Dwight was also a member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau.