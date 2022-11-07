Jan. 17, 1957 - Nov. 4, 2022

On Friday, November 4, 2022, Joseph Franklin Fever, loving husband, father, grampa and friend, passed away at the age of 65. Joe was born on January 17, 1957, in Bloomington, IL, to Dean and Wilma (Pulliam) Fever, he married his wife, Joyce (Decker) on September 30, 1978, raised two kids, Jennifer Steiner (husband, Robert) of Norwalk, CT and Jacob Fever (wife, Kali) of Bloomington, IL, and enjoyed three grandchildren, Jase (9), Ava (8), and Kara (5).

Joe was always a handworker, starting in Bloomington, IL at the Firestone plant as a tire builder, where he worked until transferring to the Decatur Firestone Plant. In 1991, he started his next career as an Environmental Health & Safety Manager before retiring after 28 years. He started with the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department in 1986, serving as Chief from 1992-2008.

Joe very much enjoyed a good beach, a warm day, being with his family, laughing with his grandchildren and spending time at the family farm.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma, his father, Dean, and his two brothers: Daniel and Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children; grandchildren; cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home in Maroa, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Maroa Township Cemetery.

Any donations can be made to The Cancer Care Center of Decatur, IL.