DECATUR — Joseph George Brenneman, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 4:38 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Joe was born on July 22, 1950 in Albany, NY, the son of Howard Brenneman and Joanne (Sowa) Brenneman. He married Sheryl Lynn Howell on April 8, 1974 in Pekin, IL.

Joe served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a welder and then later was a Safety Manager.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl of almost 48 years of marriage; son, Jehrod Brenneman and wife Lauren of Marblehead, MA; two daughters: Jill Foster of Lake City, FL, and Sarah Brenneman and fiance Geoff Redman of Ballwin, MO; two brothers: Jeff Brenneman and wife Patti of Itasca, IL, and Jay Brenneman and wife Sherri of Metamora, IL.; sister, Jeri-Ann Wheet and husband Brad of Bloomington, IL.; two grandchildren: Taylor Brenneman of Decatur, IL, and Isaac Brenneman of Marblehead, MA.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the 2nd Church of God, Decatur, IL.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.