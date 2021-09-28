 Skip to main content
JACKSON, Tennessee — Joseph Hayes, Jr., 65, of Jackson, TN, affectionately called "Lil Joe", passed away on September 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL.

Joe was born in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO to Nora Lee Hayes and Joseph Hayes, Sr. Joe loved to tell jokes and rhyme words. He was the life of the party and kept people laughing. As a music fan he had an extensive album and CD collection. Joe was an avid CB user and went by the handle Iceberg Slim. He came to know Jesus Christ and often shared his testimony with others.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth, step daughters: Monique and Mona Fletcher. Brothers: Emanuel Hayes (Aneche), Springfield, IL and Ira Robinson, Decatur, IL. Sisters: Ellen Williams (Frank), Rita Lagrone (Greg) both of Decatur, IL, Patty Robinson, Atlanta, GA, Aunts: Marilyn Tate and Ginnette Hayes, Decatur, IL, six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carla Williams.

Lil Joe loved his family deeply, and he will be greatly missed.

