DECATUR -- Joseph “Joe” Eugene Ashby, 49, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A memorial celebration of life will be 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at Doherty's Pub and Pins, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Tyler Yount Foundation or PawPrint Ministries.

Joe was born March 11, 1970, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of James Elwood and Mary Katherine (Aldridge) Ashby. He married Tiffany Ann Petro on September 22, 1990 in Decatur, IL.

Joe was an auto sales general manager for Brady Auto Mall. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, and loved to bowl and play golf. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his two children, Peyton Michelle Creek and husband Preston, of Denver, CO, and Wesley Allen Ashby of Decatur, IL., mother Mary K. Ashby, girlfriend Jennifer Elise Tolle and her children McKynna, Aiden, Camdyn, and Jaguer of Decatur, brothers James E. Ashby III and wife Tammy of Forsyth, IL, Jeffery E. Ashby and wife Melissa of Decatur, nephew Blake Ashby of Decatur, niece Alysa Rae Ashby of Costa Rica, niece Kate and nephew A.J., great-nieces Raeleigh and Laini Ashby, and many cousins and their children that were loved dearly by Joe.