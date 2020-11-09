DECATUR - Joseph "Joe" Raymond Boecker, 83, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Decatur Memorial Hospital. Born in Weslaco, Texas on September 17, 1937, he was the son of August "Gus" and Elizabeth "Beth" (Green) Boecker.

Joe loved living on the family farm in Weslaco where he enjoyed raising calves. He graduated from Weslaco High School with recognition for raising prize winning calves in the Future Farmers of America. During his high school years the Bear Hybrid Corn Co. enlisted his Dad in raising experimental hybrid corn on some of his farm land. Joe became involved in the process and soon after graduation, he moved to Decatur as an employee of the company. Seeing other opportunities, Joe eventually began his permanent career with Caterpillar, where he worked for over 20 years as a welder until his retirement.

Although no longer a farmer, Joe's farming instincts remained intact and he began raising pumpkins in his backyard. His goal was to see how big he could produce them and he was quite successful at doing so. Among Joe's favorite pastimes were playing cards, billiards and bowling. He and his teams did very well in competing with various bowling leagues in Weslaco as well as in Decatur. He even managed to score a perfect 300!