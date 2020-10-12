Joseph L. Fleming

Born September 6, 1947, in Pana, IL, the son of John and Irene (Kramer) Fleming. Joe was a Veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant and was a Purple Heart recipient. He married Teri M. Gist on November 7, 1970 in Decatur, IL. Joe worked for Firestone in Decatur, IL for 30 years and then owned a heating/air conditioning and appliance repair business. Joe enjoyed his winter travels to Texas, the Chicago Cubs, a peach margarita, and spending time with his grandchildren. He could fix or build just about anything and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.