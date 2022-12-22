Dec. 7, 1934 - Dec. 19, 2022

PARKER, Colorado — Joseph Martin Petrucha, of Parker, CO, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at Parker Adventist Hospital on December 19, 2022.

Joe was born in Owasso, MI, December 7, 1934, the son of Joseph Charles and Mary (Krhovrsky) Petrucha. He worked for the City of Decatur, Karch Construction, JL Simmons and the State of Illinois Highway Department.

Joe married Judith Ann Ferguson in 1955, and they had three children. She preceded him in death in 1999. His second marriage was to Lura Kay Ference in 2001, who passed away in 2017.

Joe was an avid sportsman from an early age. His greatest passions were hunting and fishing.

Before his passing, Joe had moved to Colorado to spend his remaining years with his oldest daughter, Kris and her husband, Steven Turner. He leaves a son, Mark Petrucha of Assumption, IL; daughter, Kim Fair (Joe) of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Mike Petrucha (Mary) of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three stepchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was a good friend to many and will be missed by all that knew him, especially, Jimmy and Karen.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Petrucha.

The family would like to thank Frecenius Dialysis Center of Decatur and Davita of Lone Tree, CO.

A memorial visitation will be held at a later date at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left to Joe's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.