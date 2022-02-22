Joseph Michael Lents

DECATUR — Joseph Michael "Mike" Lents, 80, passed away peacefully Monday morning at his home in Decatur, surrounded by his beloved wife and children.

Mike was born in Decatur on August 29, 1941 and attended St. Patrick's grade school, St. Teresa High School, and Millikin University where he played basketball. After college, he was drafted into the Army and served honorably as a medic in the Vietnam war. Upon returning home, he met the love his life, Judith Swearingen, whom he married in 1966. Judi and Mike raised five children in Decatur and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Mike retired from the A.E. Staley Company after 25-years and then worked another seven years for Illinois Power. Judi and Mike lived in Daytona Beach Shores for 13-years before returning to Decatur for his final years. Besides his family, he derived some of his greatest joy from walking the beach, bodysurfing, and coaching girls basketball.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Marie Lents of Decatur; his older brother, Harold "Tony" Lents of Marshalltown, IA; and one grandchild, John Michael Andree.

Surviving are his wife, Judi Lents; sister, Kaye (and Ralph) Pool of Peoria and sister-in-law, Kay (Gray) Lents of Marshalltown, IA; children: Dawn (and Mike) Strobeck of Orlando, Wendi Lents Andree of Darien, Jon Lents of Decatur, Darren (and Mindi) Lents of Cerro Gordo, Nathan Lents (and Oscar Cifuentes) of New York City; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with one more currently on the way.

In the springtime, a funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church followed by internment of ashes at Camp Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.