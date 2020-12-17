Joseph Opitz

Papa Joe, as he was known to his grandsons, was an incredible thinker, brilliant craftsman, and loving and supportive grandfather. During his time as an English teacher at MacArthur High School in Decatur, he served as the chair of the English Department, and chief negotiator for the Decatur Education Association. Joe was especially fond of English literature. Joe grew up in St. Louis, and met his wife of over 50 years during their high school years. He went to school to be a draftsman, but later decided to become a teacher. He served as a member of the United States Army, and was proud to have served. He taught many terrific students during his teaching days, and worked tirelessly for them. He believed wholeheartedly in the public school concept, and believed that education should not be reserved for a chosen few. His students would say that his classes were difficult, but worth it.