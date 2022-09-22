April 19, 1986 - Aug. 11, 2022

Joseph Paul Starbody, 36, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Portland, OR.

Joseph was born to Terry and Rebecca Starbody on April 19, 1986 in Decatur, IL. He worked as a paramedic in Arizona and Champaign, IL. He loved music. He had many guitars and played them well.

Joseph is survived by his parents; brother, Christopher (Martha) Starbody; aunts and uncles: Karen (Steve) Bellinger, John (Cindy) Starbody, Frank (Lori) Starbody, Carl (Sharon) Harshbarger Robbie (Susan) Walker; and many extended family and friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

Condolences may be sent to Joseph's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.