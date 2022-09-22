April 19, 1986 - Aug. 11, 2022
Joseph Paul Starbody, 36, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Portland, OR.
Joseph was born to Terry and Rebecca Starbody on April 19, 1986 in Decatur, IL. He worked as a paramedic in Arizona and Champaign, IL. He loved music. He had many guitars and played them well.
Joseph is survived by his parents; brother, Christopher (Martha) Starbody; aunts and uncles: Karen (Steve) Bellinger, John (Cindy) Starbody, Frank (Lori) Starbody, Carl (Sharon) Harshbarger Robbie (Susan) Walker; and many extended family and friends.
Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL.
Condolences may be sent to Joseph's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.