March 27, 1930 - Dec. 19, 2022

DECATUR — Joseph Robert Chervinko, 92, of Decatur, passed away December 19, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Joe was born in Witt, Illinois on March 27, 1930, the son of Joseph and Tillie (Ernst) Chervinko. He was a member of the Witt High School graduating class of 1948. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably in Guam during the Korean War. Joe later began a career working for Caterpillar, where he worked for 32 years.

Joe married Shirley Aumann on April 3, 1954, at St. Barbara's Church in Witt, IL. Together they raised six children. When he wasn't busy taking care of the kids, he enjoyed tinkering, working on cars, and gardening. He was a proud member of Local 751, the American Legion, and Ss. James and Patrick Parish.

Joe is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Michael Chervinko of Mt. Zion, Kay (Larry) Geskey of Decatur, Kim (Tom) Heft of Onarga, James (Kim) Chervinko of Mt. Zion, Mary (Jeff) Johnson of Richardson, TX, and Jeremy Chervinko of Decatur; grandchildren: Tara Metully, Christi Stoutenborough, Chris Geskey, Sarah Heft, Nick Heft, Jordan Chervinko, Jenna Chervinko, Adam Johnson, and Ashley Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Gavin, Mason, Aiden, Colton, and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Lois Chervinko.

The family of Joe Chervinko would like to express their immense gratitude to the ICU nurses, doctors, dietary staff, and all others who cared for him during his time there.

Private family services with military rites will be held. Joe will be entombed in Mary, Queen of Angels Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Ss. James and Patrick Parish.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.