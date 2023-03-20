Aug. 15, 1937 - March 17, 2023

DECATUR — Joseph "Merle" Schrodt, MD, an Orthopedic Surgeon and community leader who was beloved by many in Decatur and surrounding communities, died Friday, March 17, 2023.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–8:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Life Foursquare Church. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's honor may be made to: Life Foursquare Church or Crossing Healthcare.

Joe was born in Canton, IL, on August 15, 1937, the second of four sons of Frances Veronica Schrodt (nee Sizek) and Ivan Verle Schrodt.

He married Martha Marie Highland in Mattoon on September 5, 1959, shortly after Joe graduated from college and Martha graduated from nursing school. Joe attended the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical School. He did his medical residency in St. Louis, and he served during the Vietnam War as Captain in the United States Air Force, Strategic Air Command. Joe completed the orthopedic surgery residency program at the University of Illinois in 1970, and Joe and Martha moved to Decatur that same year.

Joe served on the Board of Counselors of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He was Chairman of the Crossing Healthcare Board, President of the Decatur Memorial Hospital Board, and President of the Macon County Medical Society.

He served on Warrensburg-Latham School Board, where his and Martha's three children attended school. He was devoted to Richland and Millikin. He served many years on the Richland Community College Foundation Board and many years on the Millikin University Board. For over thirty years, he served as the team physician for Millikin sports teams. He also served on the Soy National Bank Board and the Board of Life Foursquare Church.

Joe and Martha were married for 46 years, until she passed away in 2005. Joe met the second love of his life, Ardath Hazelrigg, in December of 2006. He and Ardath married in the summer of 2007 and shared sixteen wonderful years together. Joe was deeply fond of Ardath's kids and grandkids.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ardath; his three children: Teresa Puskedra (David), Keith Schrodt, and David Schrodt (Stephanie); by his grandsons: Luke Puskedra (Trudie), Robert Puskedra, Samuel Schrodt, and Noah Schrodt; and by his great-granddaughters: Sasha, Penelope, Payton, and Layla. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha, and his grandson, Joseph Puskedra.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.