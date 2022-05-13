 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph W. Pajer

Beloved father and friend Joseph W. Pajer passed away peacefully in his home in the early morning of May 8, surrounded by loved ones.

Joseph was born in Berwyn, IL, in 1974 as the youngest child of Leo and Agnes Pajer. He spent his childhood enjoying time with his siblings and close family friends and as a dedicated member of Sokol Spirit, a gymnastics and fitness-based organization. Even in his youth, it was clear that fitness, fun, friends and family would always play an important role in his life.

While Joseph's sense of humor and love for life will be greatly missed, he is survived by Athena, Caius, and Hadrian Pajer - his three equally witty children; and his two siblings: his brother, Thomas Pajer and his children: Max and Scarlet Pajer, and his sister, Kathe Heetel, and her children: Jake and Cole Heetel.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Joseph's honor on Saturday, May 14 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. in Pavilion #1 in Nelson Park.

