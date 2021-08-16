LOVINGTON — Josephine Agnes Trummel, 98, of Lovington passed away 6:10 a.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Fair Havens Senior Living, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Lovington.

Agnes was born November 10, 1922, in New Douglas; the daughter of Albert P. and Amy I. (Floyd) Heim. She married Norm L. Trummel on September 18, 1941, in Decatur; he preceded her in death on October 5, 2009. Agnes and Norm farmed in Sanner Chapel then moved to Lovington in 1944. She was a devoted farmer's wife, mother, grandmother and worked as a nurse for Decatur Memorial Hospital for 23 years. She was a member of the Home Bureau in her early years of marriage and a 4H Leader. Agnes was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Gideons International, the First Christian Church in Lovington where she served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School teacher and taught Vacation Bible School and she was a Chi Rho Leader for 8 years. She spent her years serving the Lord through her garden, flowers and cooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie (Frank) Castelli of Decatur; sister, Helen Seuss of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Angela (Nick) Hughes, Jeff (Kristy) Castelli, Cindy (Scott) Meyer, Laura Castelli and Shari (Brian) Burke; great-grandchildren: Luke, Sarah, Matt, Victoria, Emily, Joanie, David, Cody, Justin, Cassie, Hannah, Hailey, Chris, Matt, Ashley and Samantha. Agnes is also survived by 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband son, Richard Trummel; daughter, Joyce Hopping; grandson, Mike Castelli; great-granddaughter, Rachel Wood; great-great-granddaughter, Alaina Jarnagin; brother, Albert Heim; sister, Etta Jorgenson.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Fair Havens Senior Living for their loving and wonderful care and to Transition Hospice, especially Dani and Brandi, for their care in helping Agnes have a wonderful transition to her final resting place with the Lord.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.