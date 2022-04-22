Dec. 5, 1930 - April 21, 2022

STRASBURG — It is with much sadness that we announce Josephine L. Collins, 91, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, leaving family and friends to mourn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. and visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. both on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Pastor David Ducommon and Pastor Steve Harder officiating will officiate. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg United Methodist Church or HSHS Hospice of Effingham, IL, in care of Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

Josephine was born on December 5, 1930, in Hermitage Springs, TN, the daughter of Cohen and Edyth (Green) Bray. She married Herbert Allen Collins on December 25, 1950, in Decatur, IL, and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2018. Josephine was a farm wife and a member of the Strasburg United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Collins; parents; two sisters: Hilda and Kathryn Bray; and brother-in-law, Hank Thomson.

She is survived by her sons: Herbert Dennis Collins (Jeannie) of Sullivan, IL, David Lee Collins (Cheryl) of Sullivan, IL, and Gary Lynn Collins (Christy) of Galveston, TX; sister, Stella Thomson of Rantoul, IL; brother, Harold Bray (Mary) of St. Peters, MO; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Skielnik (Tony) of Mt. Pulaski, IL; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

