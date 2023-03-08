GALENA, Missouri — Josephine "Peggy Ann" (Behrle) Mosier passed away at age 82, in Galena, MO, where she was living with her son Kenneth C. Mosier and his family. She was born on December 8, 1940, in St. Louis, MO. She was the daughter of Clara Mary Morrison and Joseph Edgar Behrle.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard C. J. Mosier, both parents and her two brothers: Alvin Behrle and Charles David Behrle.

Peggy married Richard C. Mosier on April 22, 1961. A few years later, they moved to Decatur, IL, where they raised three children, Kenneth C. Mosier, Sr. (wife Monica), Teresa Ann (Mosier) Upshaw (husband Larry) and Kristine Marie (Mosier) Upton (partner Todd). She was a dedicated Catholic and was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur. She was a lifelong member and Treasurer of the Decatur Right to Life. She was a very dedicated lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She worked as a deli clerk in a Jewish deli and then a Telephone Operator in St. Louis and then when married, dedicated her life to her family and to her church.

She is survived by her three children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the church. Burial at Graceland/Fairlawn Cemetery next to her husband Richard.

Condolences may be left to Peggy Ann's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.