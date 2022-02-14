DECATUR — On Wednesday February 9, 2022, we lost our beloved Joshua. Son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and everyone's best friend, lost his lifelong battle with drug addiction. He fought so hard! Our hearts are broken.

Our only consolation is that he is in God's Hands. He is in no more pain, resting in peace, surrounded by the love of his "big sister", Cynda Soules. His grandchildren: Jaiden and Jaide Soules and his grandparents: Richard and Lucy Shorey, and James L. and Lois Soules.

Joshua Soules was born May 8, 1973 in Decatur, Illinois to James G. and Diane Soules. He was blessed with two sons: Jaylen R. Soules and James S. Soules; grandchildren: Jaylen Jr., Jaylnn, Jaemir, Jaiden, and Jaide Soules; brother, James R. Soules; sister, Lucynda Soules Cooper; niece Stephani (Alex) Cooper; and nephew Stephon Cooper.

A casual gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Macon Lodge #8 – 1650 Huston Dr., Decatur, Illinois.

Josh had the biggest heart. He could never say "no". He would help anyone and everyone. He just didn't know how to help himself.

We are blessed and thankful to everyone who touched Josh's life!

Joshua, in our hearts and loved forever.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.