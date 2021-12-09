HAMMOND — Joyce A. Henderson, 68, of Hammond, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Joyce's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Jonathan Creek Christian Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Caring Christians, Jonathan Creek Christian Church.

Joyce was born on July 7, 1953, in Salem, IL, the daughter of Tom and Martha (Byers) Molenhour. She married Dewey "Butch" Henderson on March 13, 1976, whom she always joked was her boyfriend. Joyce worked as a seamstress and manager at Marina's Bridal Shop for 14 years. She was a faithful member of Jonathan Creek Christian Church and loved Jesus with all of her heart. Joyce was a very creative woman who enjoyed quilting and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Joyce was Grandma Jo to many friends of her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband: Dewey "Butch" Henderson of Hammond, IL; children: Christy E. (Ryan) Stacey of Ft. Myers, FL, and Adam (Tammy) Henderson of Decatur, IL; three sisters and one brother; grandchildren: Dustin Zinn, Dewey (Jillian) Henderson, Lane (Elizabeth) Mosser, Bailey Mosser, Shelby Stacey and her fiance, Bobby Marvin, and Alexander Stacey; great-grandson, Conway Mosser.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kayla Zinn; two sisters and one brother.

