FESTUS, Missouri — Joyce Ann Courtois, age 75, of Festus, Missouri passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Fountainbleau Nursing Center in Festus. She was born June 29, 1946 in Windsor, Illinois, the daughter of the late Dorothy (nee Hampton) Lichtenwalter and Charles Baker.

Joyce is survived by her husband Stephen Courtois of Festus; sons Matthew (Alice Pang) Courtois of Shanghai, China; Michael (Melisa Santacroce) Courtois of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a sister Lucy (David) Curry of Windsor, Illinois.

She was a member of Our Lady Church in Festus. Joyce was a passionate educator who touched the lives of her fellow educators and students. She worked as a guidance counselor and in the Special Education Department in the Festus R-6 school district, and spent her retirement working with the DeSoto School District special education department. She also taught courses at Missouri Baptist. Joyce was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis University Billikens, and Neil Diamond.

A memorial gathering was held at Our Lady Church in Festus from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, with memorial mass at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Fr. Gregory Klump, Pastor. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NextStep for Life in Mapaville or City of Herculaneum with the memo: Kade's Playground.