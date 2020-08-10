Joyce Ann Griffith

After earning her Bachelor's Degree at Asbury University, Joyce worked as a Teacher. She was very dedicated to her job, and really loved her students. Joyce was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma after College and was active in Job’s Daughters in her youth. She was a substitute teacher for many years while also helping to tutor many children. In the years before retirement she taught Adult Literacy Classes for Project READ in Decatur, Illinois. She was an avid crafter — typically hand sewing many items! She was also an active member of the Maroa United Methodist Church.