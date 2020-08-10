FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. — Joyce Ann Griffith, age 81, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at Cumberland House.
She was born October 05, 1938 in Granite City, IL. She was the daughter of the late Erle Francis West and Mayme Rachel (Curtman) West.
After earning her Bachelor's Degree at Asbury University, Joyce worked as a Teacher. She was very dedicated to her job, and really loved her students. Joyce was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma after College and was active in Job’s Daughters in her youth. She was a substitute teacher for many years while also helping to tutor many children. In the years before retirement she taught Adult Literacy Classes for Project READ in Decatur, Illinois. She was an avid crafter — typically hand sewing many items! She was also an active member of the Maroa United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Lowell Edwin Griffith, Fairfield Glade, TN; son Michael Griffith (Juli), Nashville, TN; daughter Beth Thouin (Mark), Nashville, TN; and sister Linda Givens, St. Louis, MO.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.