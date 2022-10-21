March 6, 1944 - Oct. 18, 2022

DECATUR — Joyce Ann Heath, 78, of Decatur, passed away October 18, 2022, at the Loft Rehabilitation Center of Decatur.

Joyce was born in Effingham on March 6, 1944, the daughter of Henry and Isabelle (Percival) Bloemker. She was a graduate of Millikin University School of Nursing and worked as a nurse practitioner, specializing in women's health. She married William L. Heath on February 18, 1967, in Effingham, IL. They enjoyed 54 years of married life together until his death in 2021.

Joyce was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She was a committed member and supporter of Marion Medical Mission, with whom she made several mission trips to Malawi. Joyce loved her family and could frequently be found cheering her grandchildren on at their sporting events. She will be remembered for always being the one giving the blessings at family meals.

Joyce is survived by her daughters: Renee Heath of Decatur, and Christine (Jeff) Fasick of Decatur; sisters: Sandra (Terry) Stevenson of Effingham, and Kathy Schmidt of Effingham; grandchildren: Brendan Fasick and Erin Fasick; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Ron) White and Patricia (Heath) Freeman; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers-in-law: Bill Schmidt and James Heath.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Joyce. Memorial services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion Medical Mission, 1412 Shawnee Drive, Marion, IL, 62959. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.