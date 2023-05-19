Aug. 19, 1931 - May 12, 2023

DECATUR — Joyce Burford, 91, of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023.

Joyce was born August 19, 1931, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Leo A. and Antoinette (Ludwig) Hofman. A homemaker and member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish, Joyce married Thomas L. Burford on July 7, 1956, in Sigel, IL, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 2003.

Joyce is survived by her children: Lee (Clare) Burford of Swansea, IL, Paul Burford of Decatur, IL, Ann (Mark) Merchlewitz of Winona, MN, and Joan (Jeff) Rupp of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Dan (Megan) Merchlewitz, Emily (Tyler) Hoff, and Frank Merchlewitz, Jesse Rupp, Kyle Burford and Kristy (Andrew) Frost; great-grandchildren: Haddie and Kate Hoff and Bailey Merchlewitz; sisters: Anna Kitten of Teutopolis, IL, Leona Miller of Neoga, IL, Rita Engel of Mesa, AZ, Mary (Wayne) Page of Union, MO, Rosie (Denny) Habing of Teutopolis, IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sister Lucille.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow in North Fork Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ss. James and Patrick Church.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.