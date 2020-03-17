CLINTON — Joyce C. Smith 83 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 1:46 PM March 15, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, Il.
Services will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, Il. Visitation will be 9 – 11 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice, Springfield, IL.
Joyce was born January 9, 1937 in Clinton, Il. the daughter of Charles A. and June F. (Thomas) Provin. She married Keith R. “Corky” Smith February 24, 1954 in Clinton, Il. He passed away August 26, 2009.
Survivors include her children, Keith W. (Kathy) Smith, Clinton, Il.; Terri A. Davis, Ringold, Georgia; Steven R. (Marsha) Smith, Clinton, Il.; 8 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Step-Great-Grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her Parents, 2 Brothers, Bruce and Ron Provin, and Sister, Karen Provin.
Joyce was a bookkeeper for many years.
