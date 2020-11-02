MOUNT ZION - Joyce D. Marques, 86, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away October 30, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare of Mt Zion, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born May 10, 1934 in Stonington, IL, the daughter of George and Mabel (Baughman) Shotten. She married Ronald A. Marques on Nov 8, 1952 in Decatur, IL.

She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Forsyth, IL. She enjoyed reading, walking, playing piano and was a wonderful baker. Joyce especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Surviving are her children David Marques (Edith) of Mt. Zion, IL, Cathy Burgstahler (Max) of Decatur, IL, Nancy Kramer (James) of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Preceding in death are her husband Ronald; son, Gary Marques; brother, Leon Shotton and sister, Joan Henebry.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Memorials: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Heritage Healthcare, Activity Department.