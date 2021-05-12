DECATUR — Joyce Dunn-Elmore, 79, of Decatur passed away May 8, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce was born July 16, 1941 in Decatur, the daughter of Joseph Vigneri and Pearl (Fellenes) Leaser. She married Rodney Elmore on November 10, 2000. Joyce managed The Wharf and later, Rocco's in Decatur and was well known by her many loyal customers. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Rodney Elmore; daughters: Pamela Darley of Chicago and Deborah Dunn of Danville; step-daughter, Carla Elmore-Wester of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph Vigneri of Savannah, GA.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

