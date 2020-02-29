Joyce E. Richardson
SULLIVAN -- Joyce E. Richardson, 79, of Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, passed away peacefully in her residence on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Celebration of Life services will be 3:00 p.m. Monday in the Mason Point Chapel in Sullivan with Bob Vail officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Monday in the Mason Point Chapel. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Senior Center. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

