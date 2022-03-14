MONTICELLO — Joyce "Elaine" Holloway, 76, of Monticello, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and three children on March 12, 2022 at 7:15 p.m.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Mackey-Wright funeral home in Monticello, IL on March 17, 2022 followed by a celebration of Elaine's life starting at noon officiated by Pastor Jeff Bealmear. Graveside services will be at Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany, IL at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Elaine was born on July 31, 1945 to Lloyd and Bernice (McReynolds) Sharp of Bethany, IL. She graduated from Bethany High School in 1963. She went on to graduate from Millikin University in 1968 with a degree in Music Education and later received her Master's degree in Education with a specialty in Reading. Elaine loved music and teaching which led to a nearly 40 year career in music education mainly in central Illinois, with the last 15 years of teaching being at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN. At age 16, Elaine began playing the piano and organ at her church, this led to her playing at numerous churches in various cities for nearly 60 years.

Elaine was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, friend and exceptional piano teacher to hundreds of students, most recently 18 students here in Monticello. Elaine was an avid baker with her specialties being coconut cream pie, turtle brownies and lemon dessert. Her heart was so full of joy and love for her husband, children and grandchildren. Those who knew her would say she had the kindest smile, was always cheerful and loved our Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved well and will be greatly missed by all.

Elaine is survived by her husband, David Holloway; son, Nathan Crowder of Mt. Zion, IL; daughter, Jill Moller of Monticello, IL; son, Derek Crowder and his wife, Tia of Smithfield, VA and five grandchildren: Cody, Coleton, Jillian, Piper, and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Sharp; and sisters: Joanne Freeland and Carol Huff.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.