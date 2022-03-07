SHELBYVILLE — Joyce Elaine Johnston, 90, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in her residence at the Villas of Holly Brook of Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services were held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy West. Memorials may be given to the Chautauqua Restoration Fund, Memorial Sunken Garden Project or the First United Methodist Church, all in Shelbyville, IL.

Joyce was born on May 9, 1931, in Flat Branch Twp., Shelby County, IL, the daughter of Harley and Muriel (Wade) Pinkston. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1948. She married Lowell Eugene "Gene" Johnston on July 23, 1950 in Mode, IL. They celebrated 65-years of marriage in 2015.

Joyce was an in-home caregiver, working through Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. She previously worked for Gene and Barney's Grocery Store, Dillow's Rexall Drug Store and the first Visitor's Information Center at Lake Shelbyville. Joyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was active in a women's church circle. She was also a member of a Bridge Club and a Women's Bowling League both in Shelbyville. Joyce was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed flower gardening, feeding the ducks at Forest Park and above all, spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Debra Perryman of Mt. Zion, IL, Brenda West and husband Richard of Mattoon, IL, and David Johnston and wife Sandy of Shelbyville, IL; brothers: Harold Pinkston of Shelbyville, IL, and Don Pinkston and wife Nancy of Shelbyville, IL; ten grandchildren: Kimberly Pantier, Stephanie Record, Heather Owens, Jeremy West, Courtney Theobald, Haley Butler, Cassidy Grubb, Broc Bolin, Blair Trimble and Wade Johnston; eighteen great-grandchildren: Ryan Pantier, Eric Mercer, Nicholas Shields, Morgan Beck, Brady Beck, Kennedy Record, Delaney Record, Tori Owens, Kyle Owens, Carleigh Owens, Maddyx Owens, Amelia Owens, Avery West, Olivia West, Cody Grubb, Gage Theobald, Kole Theobald, and Vayda Grubb; five great-great-grandchildren: Kilyn Owens, Faylyn Owens, Emma Shields, Ella Shields, and Ava Shields; brother-in-law, Donald Johnston and wife Marilyn of Oconee, IL; sister-in-law, Phyllis Johnston of Shelbyville, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Muriel Pinkston; husband, Gene Johnston on October 12, 2015; daughter, Pamela Butler; sister, Doris Huffer and husband Leonard; sisters-in-law: Virginia Pinkston and Evelyn Johnston; and brother-in-law, Charlie Johnston.

The family of Joyce Johnston would like to thank the Villas of Holly Brook of Shelbyville, Hawthorne Inn of Shelbyville, Shelbyville Manor Bounce Back, HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and Quad County Hospice of Pana for their excellent care. Joyce was loved by everyone and she loved everyone.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.