DECATUR — Joyce Evelyn Davis, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
A private family service will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Joyce will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound.
Joyce was born on February 17, 1926 in Christian County, IL, the daughter of Shelby and Marie (Petzel) Himstedt. She married E. Edward Davis on August 17, 1956. He preceded her in death in December of 1993. Joyce was a volunteer for Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Joyce is survived by her son, Steven E. (Jennifer) Davis of Greensboro, GA; brother, Haldon G. Himstedt of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Steven Davis, Jr., Christine (Davis) Rule, Scott Davis, Kimberly Davis, Eric Davis, Kasey Petrea, Shelby Davis and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.