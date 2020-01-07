DECATUR -- Joyce Faye Oleson passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020.
Joyce was born April 29, 1942 in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Johnson) Ingram. Joyce married Everette Emery Oleson on June 23, 1962. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2007. Joyce was a homemaker with a love of all things outdoors, especially fishing at Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas. She was an avid bowler who was on several leagues. She loved sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a talented artist; she painted color on black and white photos for photography studios. Joyce loved animals; even showing Persian cats for a while. She made friends of everyone she met, was quick with a joke, a smile or a laugh. After the passing of her husband; Joyce met another wonderful man, Noah (Rex) Hill. They shared many wonderful years on his property in Mulberry Grove, IL, he survives.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her husband.
She is survived by her sister, Judy (Lee) Hull of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her children: Robert of Mt. Zion, IL, Larry (Angela) of Decatur, IL, and Mike of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Brittany Oleson, Kelsey Oleson, Zach (Jordan) Oleson, Evan Oleson, Nicholas Oleson-Miller, Justine Oleson-Miller and one great-granddaughter due in May.
The family would like to extend gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers she had at Lincolnshire and Safe Haven Hospice.
Funeral services to the celebrate the life of Joyce Faye Oleson will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
