Joyce Faye Oleson

Joyce was born April 29, 1942 in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Johnson) Ingram. Joyce married Everette Emery Oleson on June 23, 1962. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2007. Joyce was a homemaker with a love of all things outdoors, especially fishing at Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas. She was an avid bowler who was on several leagues. She loved sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a talented artist; she painted color on black and white photos for photography studios. Joyce loved animals; even showing Persian cats for a while. She made friends of everyone she met, was quick with a joke, a smile or a laugh. After the passing of her husband; Joyce met another wonderful man, Noah (Rex) Hill. They shared many wonderful years on his property in Mulberry Grove, IL, he survives.